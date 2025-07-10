BusinessE-commerce

The emotional ceiling of online retail

A Man in Black Denim Jacket Looking at the Visa Card He is Holding
More growth won’t provide more meaning, so here’s what’s needed instead. Source: Pexels
By Nick Gray
At first glance, the numbers look super solid. The latest MST Marquee retail summary shows that online retail is still growing and up 8.1 per cent, year on year, overall, with online food surging by 14.4 per cent and non-food rising by 5.3 per cent. Over A$4.3 billion moved through Australian digital checkouts in May 2025 alone. An amazing story at first glance, and these are the kind of stats that normally signal great health and ongoing momentum, digital stability and operational confidence. B

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Leadership IR Pro

“I had made an error that would be near-fatal for the company”: CEO’s swift save

Tamera Francis
Top Stories IR Pro

Hong Kong retail sales remain grim: Is there light at the end of the tunnel?

Tong Van
Regulatory

FWO case against Melbourne retailer Baby & Kids dropped

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

How Both& is building an apparel brand for trans and non-binary consumers

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Regulatory

ACCC sues The Good Guys over dodgy promotions

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Von Dutch sold. New owners promise to expand global footprint

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay