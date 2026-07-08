BusinessStrategy

How Berjaya Food’s Paris Baguette exit is a lesson in franchise triage

Paris Baguette at Setia City Mall, Malaysia
Paris Baguette arrived in Malaysia in January 2023. (Source: SPC Group)
By Tong Van
Malaysian-based F&B operator Berjaya Food has sold its 50 per cent stake in Berjaya Paris Baguette (BPB) for RM1 – less than the price of a croissant at the chain it is walking away from. The exit closes out roughly RM24 million in sunk costs and settles a question that has hung over the group for two years: How long a company fighting for survival in its core business can afford to bankroll a subscale premium concept on the side. Berjaya Food transferred its 20 million ordinary shares in

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