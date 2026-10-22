BusinessStrategy

‘Bigger than its founders’: Stax’s new CEO talks rebuilding the brand

Anna Cheng (right) and Georgia Bachmann (left).
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Stax’s new CEO, Anna Cheng, wants the brand’s next chapter to depend less on who leads it – and more on what it delivers. In her first major interview since the takeover was announced, she was adamant that the label – masterminded by Don Robertson and Matilda Murray – could thrive despite its messy closure. “Any business that has longevity should be bigger than the founders,” she told Inside Retail.   Stax’s sudden demise burned bridges with both suppliers and customers

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