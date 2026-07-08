Savers moves out of Melbourne for first time in 20 years

Thrift retailer Savers is setting its sights outside of Melbourne for the first time in its more than two-decade-long Victorian history.

Starting life in the US in 1954, Savers’ large-format thrift stores have become a fixture of Melbourne’s metropolitan suburbs; however, from August 27, it will enter Geelong for the first time.

Heading to a 2300sqm site on Melbourne Road, in what is known as the ‘big red shed’, alongside the soon-to-open Petbarn next door, Savers will bring thousands of second-hand items to what it calls a “vibrant and growing” city.

“We’re incredibly excited to officially open our doors in Geelong and bring Savers beyond metropolitan Melbourne for the first time in more than two decades,” said Savers Australia MD, Michael Fisher.

“Geelong is a vibrant and growing city with a strong appreciation for value, individuality and sustainability, making it the perfect location for our newest Thrift Superstore.”

Fisher said that the majority of the products would be priced under $10, and would contribute to the 10 million kilograms of items that Savers diverts from landfill each year.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see an iconic local site brought back to life after sitting vacant for so many years. The ‘big red shed’ is such a recognisable part of the local area, and we’re proud to be giving the space a new purpose – and give a new generation of Geelong shoppers a reason to walk back through the precinct’s doors,” he added.

“Every item purchased secondhand is an item kept in circulation for longer, and that has a real impact.”

The opening will be preceded by the launch of a community donation centre, providing locals with an opportunity to donate items to Diabetes Victoria.