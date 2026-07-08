Wendy’s claims world-best opening with first Australian drive-thru

Fast-food giant Wendy’s is claiming that the opening of its first drive-thru restaurant in Australia has set “a new global benchmark” in its first week.

The location in Dandenong South, Victoria, had a record-breaking opening day, Wendy’s said, and continued its momentum throughout the week.

It surpassed the previous highs set by the opening of Wendy’s flagship site in Brisbane CBD.

Selling almost 20,000 burgers, 30,000 chicken tenders, and 6500 frosty desserts, the business said it continues to lay the platform for its growth throughout the country.

“This is an exceptional result and a clear signal that the Wendy’s brand, particularly in a drive-thru format, is resonating strongly with Australian customers,” said Richard Wallis, president of the Wendy’s Australian franchise partner, Flynn Group.

“To achieve the highest-performing opening week in Wendy’s global history is an extraordinary milestone. The response from customers has exceeded our expectations and reinforces our confidence in the significant growth opportunity for Wendy’s across Australia.”

Plans to open around 200 restaurants in Australia have previously been mentioned by Wendy’s; the Victorian expansion alone is responsible for the creation of 100 jobs.