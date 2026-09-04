BusinessFinancial

Country Road Group proves patience pays in a promotional market

brand names at Country Road store
Country Road Group reports FY26 profit, after two years of losses. (Source: Country Road Group)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
For a business that spent much of the past two years in the red, Country Road Group’s return to profit is less a dramatic turnaround story and more a quiet vindication of patience. The Australian fashion group, home to Country Road, Witchery, Politix, Mimco and Trenery, has shown that rebuilding a retail portfolio does not require reinvention so much as relentless attention to the fundamentals of sales quality, inventory control and cost management. A modest number with an outsized meaning

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