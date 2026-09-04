IR ProHealth & beauty

Why beauty wants a piece of the blind-box boom

Collectable beauty is booming, but the psychology behind the hunt has a harder edge.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Australia has spent the past few years learning to shop by collectable. Labubus arrived sealed in blind boxes, Kmart sells Kuma Paw characters with seven designs and an ultra-rare glow-in-the-dark variant, and this winter Woolworths revived Disney Ooshies with 40 characters to find. Now beauty wants in. Adam and Sally Minto have built the idea into Trouble Maker, their new cosmetics brand aimed at “Gen Zalpha”. But importing the thrill of the hunt into the beauty aisle also imports a sales m

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