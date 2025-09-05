CareersLuxury

From jackets to a global brand: Giorgio Armani’s five-decade fashion legacy

Designer Giorgio Armani appears at the end of his Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 collection show for Giorgio Armani Prive in Paris, France, January 28, 2025.
By Heather McIlvaine
It all began with the jacket. Giorgio Armani twisted and bruised the angular piece of clothing – tearing out the padding, adjusting the proportions, moving the buttons – until he was left with something supple as a cardigan, light as a shirt. “Removing all rigidity from the garment and discovering an unexpected naturalness,” as he put it years later. “It was the starting point for everything that came after.” His 1970s reimagining of the jacket ̵

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

Savers to open boutique thrift store in Sydney

Celene Ignacio
Furniture & homewares

Adairs MD and CEO Mark Ronan resigns

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Hallensteins Glassons to report higher net profit amid improved sales

Celene Ignacio
Supply chain IR Pro

Why investors are calling on Nike to step up its support for garment workers

Reuters
Sustainability IR Pro

Muji Australia MD talks Highpoint opening and future expansion plans down under

Tamera Francis
Sustainability IR Pro

How Bugskin extended the life of Bonds’ campaign by up-cycling old billboards

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay