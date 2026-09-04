BusinessFinancial

Giordano’s first half: The Gulf pays the bills while its Asia business rebuilds

Giordano
Giordano International’s revenue fell 1 per cent to HKD$1.914 billion. (Source: Giordano)
By Tong Van
Giordano’s headline decline indicates a widening imbalance across its international business. Asia generates more than four-fifths of sales but a smaller share of profit, while disruption has exposed the group’s reliance on the highly profitable Gulf region as it prepares to launch its Giordano 2.0 overhaul.  Overall, for the six months to 30 June, Giordano International’s revenue fell 1 per cent to HKD$1.914 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders fell to HK$108 million from

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