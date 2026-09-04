Giordano’s first half: The Gulf pays the bills while its Asia business rebuilds

rom HK$121 million. The pressure was concentrated in the Gulf Cooperation Council, where revenue declined 7.3 per cent at constant currency and store traffic fell by as much as 40 per cent amid disruption in the region since late February. Four-fifths of the sales, three-fifths of the profit Greater China and the Southeast Asia and Australia cluster generated HK$1.572 billion of revenue in the first half, or 82.1 per cent of the group total. But their earnings contribution was considerably lower. Southeast Asia and Australia generated HK$86 million in segment results, making it the group’s largest individual profit contributor. The three Greater China markets together generated HK$18 million: a HK$21 million contribution from Taiwan and HK$6 million from Hong Kong and Macau offset a HK$9 million loss in Mainland China. The GCC, on less than a fifth of revenue, delivered HK$62 million. On the group’s own numbers, Asia accounts for roughly 61 per cent of segment results against 82 per cent of sales, while the Gulf accounts for about 36 per cent of segment results on 18 per cent of sales The disparity illustrates one of Giordano’s central challenges. Southeast Asia is now the company’s biggest earnings pool, but it is not growing rapidly. Greater China remains strategically important but is still undergoing restructuring. And the GCC, despite its smaller revenue base, produces disproportionately strong earnings. Greater China: Three numbers for one region Mainland China is the market Giordano has spent three years shrinking, and the first half shows why. By the end of June, the company had 239 stores, down from 359 a year earlier. Directly operated stores were down from 97 to 48. Group-wide, the store count fell by 159 doors to 1509. Despite the substantial reduction in physical presence, Mainland China revenue was broadly stable at HK$334 million on a constant-currency basis, declining 0.9 per cent. More importantly, the segment loss narrowed to HK$9 million from HK$16 million. The company’s China argument rests on e-commerce and on a narrow geographic bet. Management says second-quarter gross margin in the Mainland China e-channel improved by 2.9 percentage points year on year, with premium ranges pushed to Tmall and ageing stock cleared through VIP.com. Physical rebuilding will start in southern China, where brand awareness is strongest, before any wider rollout. Hong Kong and Macau, meanwhile, were flat at HK$177 million with the store count down to 45 from 50, and the segment result slipping to HK$6 million from HK$9 million. There was, however, a notable bright spot in the relaunch of Giordano Ladies. Sales for the brand in Hong Kong increased 5 per cent following the April reopening of its “gl” flagship on Queen’s Road Central. The improvement has yet to translate into meaningful group-wide growth. Giordano Ladies generated HK$123 million in sales, compared with HK$122 million a year earlier, while operating profit fell 14 per cent to HK$12 million. Taiwan is the outlier. Revenue increased 5.9 per cent at constant rates (6.4 per cent as reported), a segment result of HK$21 million against HK$15 million, and 167 stores against 163. On the group’s own segment disclosure, Taiwan now out-earns Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China combined. Giordano credits a restructured local management team with faster decision-making and tighter store-level allocation Southeast Asia as the profit pool The Southeast Asia and Australia cluster is perhaps the most important part of the first-half results because it combines scale, profitability and relatively modest growth. The region generated HK$699 million in revenue, representing 36.5 per cent of group sales, and HK$86 million in segment results, making it Giordano’s largest profit contributor. But revenue rose only 1.2 per cent at constant exchange rates, while profit before tax increased only marginally to HK$75 million from HK$74 million. Indonesia, the largest market in the cluster, generated HK$330 million of revenue, down 0.9 per cent, while its store count fell to 176 from 199. The decline was partly linked to tighter import rules that disrupted merchandise flows. Giordano responded by shifting more production to Indonesian sourcing, with locally made inventory beginning to reach stores in June. Elsewhere, Malaysia declined 2.4 per cent and Australia fell 16.7 per cent, although the latter was from a much smaller base of just five stores. Vietnam was one of the stronger markets, with revenue increasing 10 per cent, while Thailand and Singapore each grew by around 5 per cent at constant exchange rates. Southeast Asian e-commerce grew 22.7 per cent in the half and accelerated to 27.3 per cent in the second quarter; excluding the drag from the non-Giordano franchise brands carried in Indonesia, first-half online growth would have approached 53 per cent, according to the filing. Group-wide, online sales rose 12.5 per cent to HK$315 million, or 16.5 per cent of revenue, which management concedes remains below industry benchmarks in most markets. Korea: The joint venture that keeps taking The clearest drag in Giordano’s Asian portfolio is one it does not control. Its 48.5 per cent-owned South Korean joint venture saw revenue fall 8.9 per cent to KRW59.7 billion, closed 19 stores to finish the half at 95, and posted a net loss that Giordano equity-accounted. The carrying value of the stake fell 21 per cent to HK$329 million, which the company attributes to won movements and dividends received. The knock-on effects run through the group accounts. Giordano deliberately cut shipments into the venture to normalise its inventory, which is the main reason wholesale revenue fell 12.2 per cent and revenue from overseas franchisees dropped 17.6 per cent to HK$150 million. Royalty income declined for the same reason, contributing to a 42.9 per cent fall in other income to HK$28 million. Set the Korean venture aside, sales to the overseas franchise network rose about 10 per cent, led by the Philippines and Myanmar. What Giordano 2.0 has to prove The strategic answer to all of this arrives in the fourth quarter. Giordano 2.0, a reworked store concept, a tightened range built around what the company calls hero categories, and relaunched proprietary websites, starts in Hong Kong and Singapore, followed by other markets next year. Digital-first entries into North America and Europe are planned for late this year, and an India relaunch is being prepared around e-commerce partnerships. Further reading: Giordano’s CEO on the company’s reset and why he thinks its best chapter is still ahead.