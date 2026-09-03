Haigh’s Chocolates opens first Brisbane store 

Haigh’s Chocolates has opened its first Brisbane store at Westfield Mt Gravatt, marking the Australian family-owned chocolatier’s entry into the Queensland bricks-and-mortar market.

Located on Level 2 of the centre, next to Mecca, the store offers Haigh’s range of artisan chocolates and complimentary in-store tastings.

The opening follows strong online demand from Queensland customers and is part of the company’s broader expansion plans for Brisbane. Additional stores at Westfield Chermside and Westfield Carindale are set to open in November.

“Since announcing that we were coming to Brisbane, we have had so many Haigh’s fans and online customers reaching out, asking where they can visit and when we will be open. That kind of anticipation tells you how much this moment means to them,” said Haigh’s Chocolates CEO, Peter Millard.

“The priority now is to deliver an amazing in-store experience that lives up to that excitement, giving the same exceptional personal service Haigh’s is renowned for.”

The expansion follows the opening last year of Haigh’s $120 million production and logistics facility in Salisbury South, South Australia, as the company invests in expanding its operations and strengthening its national distribution network.