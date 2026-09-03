BusinessSupermarkets

How is Central Retail reshaping its sprawling retail empire?

Designer shoes on display in a department store.
Food sales underpin the Thai group’s reset.
By Michael Baker
What do you have when you are the dominant mall retail conglomerate in a developing Asian country?  When you own (or are licensed to distribute) almost every major brand in the malls that you yourself also own. When your brands cover almost every major retail category, and you are passably good at operating some of them, but exceptional at very few of them. When your speciality stores are often oversized and lifeless. When your department stores are so-so and your supermarkets – the jewel

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Marketing IR Pro

Millions in sales, thousands in line: Retailers can’t afford to ignore Chiikawa

Tong Van
Kathmandu logo on jacket
Strategy

Kathmandu parent set to trim store network in business revamp

Sean Cao
a model in outfit from Country Road brand
Financial

Country Road Group posts $164 million loss after large writedowns

Sean Cao
Image of Sydney's Pitt Street.
Leasing

Sydney CBD retail vacancy rate rises as other capitals rebound

Darshana Gupta
Woman shopping on escalator
Financial

New ABS data shows 4.6 per cent boost in retail spending in July

Kaycee Enerva
David Jones Bondi Junction store
Openings & closings

David Jones unveils $22m Bondi Junction store revamp

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay