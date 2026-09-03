BusinessStrategy

Why Chow Tai Fook sees global potential in a new generation of Chinese design

Chow Tai Fook’s Canton Road flagship
Chow Tai Fook’s 10,000sqft global flagship on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. (Source: Chow Tai Fook)
By Tong Van
Ten weeks, four markets. Chinese jewellery giant Chow Tai Fook has spent the past few months unveiling a new generation of luxury-format stores across some of the world’s most prestigious retail destinations. In January, Chow Tai Fook opened its key strategic store inside Bangkok luxury mall Siam Paragon. A month later, the brand introduced a 10,000sqft global flagship on Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, standing alongside luxury giants like Hermès and Louis Vuitton. By late March, it was at Wes

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