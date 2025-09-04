David Jones unveils $22m Bondi Junction store revamp

David Jones has reopened its Bondi Junction store following a $22 million redevelopment, part of the retailer’s broader store optimisation and redevelopment strategy.

The refurbishment includes the introduction of 31 brands to the Bondi Junction location for the first time, along with updated personal styling suites and private Beauty Rooms.

Rationale, Lancome, and La Prairie have also unveiled new or upgraded treatment spaces, with Chanel set to open its own in the coming months.

“The reimagined Bondi Junction store brings us one step closer to realising our Vision 2025+ strategy, solidifying our position as Australia’s leading premium omnichannel retailer,” said CEO Scott Fyfe.

“More than just a refurbishment, this store embodies resilience, leadership, and community spirit. We’re deeply grateful to our brand partners for their belief in our vision and their role in bringing this transformation to life.”

The Bondi Junction relaunch coincides with the introduction of more than 85 new brands across the David Jones network for the spring-summer season, including local designers such as Romance Was Born and A.Emery, as well as international labels like Fear of God, Maison Kitsune, and Prada Beauty.