Cashrewards closes, urges customers to make claims quickly

Cashback platform Cashrewards has closed after over a decade in Australia, with its website, app, and browser extension ceasing operations from today.

The company was founded by Andrew and Lorcia Clarke in 2014, and an initial public offering was flagged for 2020, which was not carried out.

Ownership of the company shifted in January 2022 when ANZ Bank’s innovation and venture capital arm 1835i acquired its remaining stake.

The closure comes following a wider review of ANZ Bank’s performance, with Cashrewards failing to meet expectations, and ANZ further streamlining its 1835i fund.

The company acquired AI product search and real-time price tracking platform Little Birdie last August, with plans to launch a merged platform this year.

Recent transactions will continue to be approved or declined over the next three days, and all pending transactions as of September 11 will be finalised, and customers will then be able to withdraw their cashback.

The company stated that all claims must be submitted by October 10 and all cashback withdrawals should be made by October 24, including for those holding gift cards.

Gift cards will remain available via email, but the company has urged customers to download these before October 24 to ensure access.

Cashrewards will automatically transfer funds that have not been withdrawn to customers who have a linked bank or PayPal account, with bank accounts prioritised over PayPal if both are linked. Any claims made after October 24 will require manual withdrawals via the company’s customer service team.

The company stated that all withdrawal claims must be received by December 12, following which customers will be contacted with further details.