BusinessFinancial

Why couldn’t Australian fashion darling Dion Lee find a buyer?

(Source: Dion Lee/Facebook)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
After failing to find a buyer, Dion Lee is set to leave the Australian fashion scene. In its prime, the 15-year-old brand was considered one of the country’s most promising, alongside the likes of Zimmermann and Camilla. Since the administration began in May, Dion Lee’s stock has been cleared in a warehouse sale with prices as low as 80 per cent off original retail.  Right designs, wrong strategy Since May 22, Dion Lee has made A$3.2 million in sales but administrators are still hol

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay