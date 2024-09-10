Miniso opens its first Sanrio-themed Australian store

Miniso has opened a 300sqm store on Sydney’s George St dedicated to Sanrio-themed products – the first of its kind in Australia, with more than 2500 SKUs.

To celebrate the opening, Miniso gifted customers who reached a certain purchase amount with a ‘kroo bag’, inspired by the Australian kangaroo.

Internationally, the new store is Miniso’s second Sanrio-themed location following the opening of the Margo City shop in Indonesia last October.

Miniso’s IP products account for over 70 per cent of its offerings, with about 30 per cent featuring Sanrio characters such as Kuromi, Melody, and Cinnamoroll.

Miniso already has its typical variety stores in Sydney and Melbourne and plans to open more in key cities across the country.