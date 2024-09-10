SectorsOpenings & closings

Miniso opens its first Sanrio-themed Australian store

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Miniso has opened a 300sqm store on Sydney’s George St dedicated to Sanrio-themed products – the first of its kind in Australia, with more than 2500 SKUs. 

To celebrate the opening, Miniso gifted customers who reached a certain purchase amount with a ‘kroo bag’, inspired by the Australian kangaroo.

Internationally, the new store is Miniso’s second Sanrio-themed location following the opening of the Margo City shop in Indonesia last October.

Miniso’s IP products account for over 70 per cent of its offerings, with about 30 per cent featuring Sanrio characters such as Kuromi, Melody, and Cinnamoroll.

Miniso already has its typical variety stores in Sydney and Melbourne and plans to open more in key cities across the country.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

Australian label Princess Polly opens its first physical store in the US

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Openings & closings

Zambrero opens new-look Kings Cross flagship restaurant

Sarah Stowe
Openings & closings

TK Maxx to open first store in Perth

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Nobody Denim. Image supplied
Sustainability IR Pro

Nobody Denim’s downsizing highlights the challenges of local manufacturing

Aron Lewin
Pet supplies IR Pro

How Petico aims to resurrect Singapore’s Perromart amid pet-care boom

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay