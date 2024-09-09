SectorsTravel retail

Currency exchange Fexco opens its first Australian stores

(Source: Supplied)
By My Nguyen

Fexco, an Ireland-based financial technology company, has launched its first Australian currency retail stores in Sydney, expanding its portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company says it plans to open more than 20 outlets in Australia. The second store has just opened at Westfield Hurstville following the brand’s local debut at Westfield Liverpool in July.

“Australia represents a key growth area for Fexco, and we are committed to providing our customers with world-class service and innovative financial solutions,” said Neil Hosty, CEO of Fexco.

Fexco has already been established in New Zealand, where it runs 23 stores – with another scheduled to open soon in Auckland.

Offering currency services and international business payments, Fexco operates in 50 nations – across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America – and handles over 2 million transactions yearly.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Openings & closings

Australian label Princess Polly opens its first physical store in the US

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Openings & closings

Zambrero opens new-look Kings Cross flagship restaurant

Sarah Stowe
Openings & closings

TK Maxx to open first store in Perth

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Nobody Denim. Image supplied
Sustainability IR Pro

Nobody Denim’s downsizing highlights the challenges of local manufacturing

Aron Lewin
Pet supplies IR Pro

How Petico aims to resurrect Singapore’s Perromart amid pet-care boom

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay