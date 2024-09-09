Currency exchange Fexco opens its first Australian stores

Fexco, an Ireland-based financial technology company, has launched its first Australian currency retail stores in Sydney, expanding its portfolio in the Asia-Pacific region.

The company says it plans to open more than 20 outlets in Australia. The second store has just opened at Westfield Hurstville following the brand’s local debut at Westfield Liverpool in July.

“Australia represents a key growth area for Fexco, and we are committed to providing our customers with world-class service and innovative financial solutions,” said Neil Hosty, CEO of Fexco.

Fexco has already been established in New Zealand, where it runs 23 stores – with another scheduled to open soon in Auckland.

Offering currency services and international business payments, Fexco operates in 50 nations – across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Latin America – and handles over 2 million transactions yearly.