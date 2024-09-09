Givenchy names Sarah Burton as its new creative director

French luxury fashion and perfume label Givenchy has appointed former Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton as its new creative director, effective immediately.

Burton will be responsible for the creative direction of both women’s and men’s ranges and will present her first collection for the LVMH-owned brand in March next year. She will succeed Matthew Williams, who stepped down from his role in January.

Burton had worked at Alexander McQueen since 1996 and became the head of design in 2000 under Lee Alexander McQueen. She began her 13-year tenure as the company’s creative director in May 2010.

The designer presented her final collection for the Kering-owned house in October last year.

Sidney Toledano, chairman of the Givenchy board, described Burton as an “exceptional creative talent”, whose unique vision and approach to fashion and creative leadership will contribute to the company’s future success.

“Her remarkable career path and creative vision have already won her a vast fan base, and we are certain that under her direction, Givenchy will continue to innovate and captivate an extensive audience across the world stage,” added CEO Alessandro Valenti.

Upon her appointment, Burton said she will bring her “own vision, sensibility and beliefs” to write the next chapter of the iconic house.