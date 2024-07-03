Alessandro Valenti named new CEO of Givenchy

LVMH has named Alessandro Valenti as CEO of Givenchy, succeeding Renaud De Lesquen, who decided to pursue a different career opportunity.

Prior to the new appointment, Valenti served as president of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

He previously served as SVP of retail Europe at Polo Ralph Lauren and EVP of retail at Giorgio Armani.

“Alessandro has 25 years of international experience. His extensive knowledge of the luxury industry, including more than 10 years at Louis Vuitton, coupled with his retail expertise and managerial skills, will be key assets in taking Givenchy to reach new milestones,” said Sidney Toledano, chairman of Givenchy.