Why the future of retail belongs to brands that build private jokes

he collapse of broadcast retail logic and the emergence of what I call ‘tribal commerce’ in my forthcoming book, “The Conqueror’s Brand”, launching this August. We’re witnessing the end of one era and the birth of another, where cultural fluency matters more than purchasing power. The Gentle Monster collaboration exemplifies a fundamental shift that most retailers have yet to grasp: The old playbook of wide-net advertising and universal appeal produces diminishing returns in an economy where attention has become scarce and trust requires earning rather than buying. The death of broadcast retail Traditional advertising effectiveness has collapsed as organic social reach falls to single digits and ad-blocker adoption approaches one-third of internet users. Customer acquisition costs exceed customer lifetime value across industries, while consumers increasingly ignore, block or skip promotional messages. The old playbook produces diminishing returns because it assumes attention remains abundant and trust comes automatically. Gentle Monster’s approach acknowledges this reality. Rather than broadcasting messages to everyone, it curated experiences for someone. The Bratz collaboration required simultaneous literacy in K-pop aesthetics, nostalgic toy culture and post-ironic fashion sensibilities. This created selection through cultural competency rather than demographic targeting. Neuroscience explains why this works. When customers feel they’ve earned access through knowledge rather than simply receiving it through exposure, their brains code the experience as an achievement rather than an interruption. The same neurochemical rewards that create bonding in romantic relationships activate when people successfully navigate cultural puzzles that others cannot solve. The tribal alternative across categories What emerges in place of broadcast retail spans far beyond fashion. Consider private club Soho House, where creative industry professionals navigate application processes that evaluate cultural contribution potential rather than bank statements. The club maintains 204,028 members with about 99,000 people on the waitlist, demonstrating how sustained scarcity creates value that money alone cannot overcome. Meanwhile, community-driven brands consistently outperform transactional competitors across every meaningful metric. Supreme built billion-dollar valuations on US$12,000 of initial capital through Thursday drop rituals that created genuine tribal belonging. Patagonia quadrupled revenue to $1 billion by organising customers around environmental activism rather than outdoor gear. Tesla spent $153 million on advertising in 2024, compared with General Motors’ $3.3 billion, yet commands higher customer loyalty. The pattern repeats across industries. CrossFit built a global fitness movement through WOD (Workout of the Day) rituals that require cultural fluency in movement terminology and community values. Erewhon transformed grocery shopping into lifestyle performance, where $20 smoothies and $19 single strawberries function as cultural signals rather than mere refreshments. The architecture of exclusion The Gentle Monsters/Bratz collaboration succeeded because it created what I call ‘beneficial exclusion’ – barriers that serve authentic community purposes rather than applying arbitrary gatekeeping. Understanding the cultural references required education in multiple aesthetic traditions. This created switching costs through invested learning rather than financial lock-in. Erewhon operates similar dynamics through ingredient knowledge requirements. Customers who understand adaptogenics, sea moss, and collagen peptides gain access to cultural conversations that casual grocery shoppers cannot join. The $200 annual membership fee provides access to ‘free’ monthly smoothies, but the real value lies in cultural capital accumulation. Consider the sophisticated cultural choreography at work across these examples. Surface observers see expensive products in elaborate packaging. Initiated customers recognise masterful synthesis of contemporary cultural codes, nostalgic references and post-modern retail theatre. The same objects serve completely different functions depending on the observer’s cultural literacy. This represents the emergence of what could be called the ‘irony economy’ – commercial relationships that succeed precisely because they acknowledge their own constructed nature. Customers participate knowingly in brand theatre because the performance itself becomes the value proposition. The economics of opacity This tribal approach generates financial outcomes that traditional retail metrics struggle to capture. Cult brands achieve customer lifetime values 5-10 times higher than conventional competitors while spending much less on customer acquisition. The economics work because cultural complexity creates natural word-of-mouth amplification. Customers who successfully decode brand mysteries become evangelists, sharing their discoveries with others who appreciate similar cultural challenges. The exclusivity creates desire among those who understand while generating indifference among those who lack cultural fluency. CrossFit exemplifies this dynamic through community formation around shared struggle. The linguistic, physical, and emotional elements create what researchers identify as a ‘shared myth of transformation’ that permeates the entire tribal experience. Members develop switching costs through invested learning in movement patterns, community terminology and cultural values that extend far beyond physical fitness. The failure of forced inclusivity The contrast appears stark when brands attempt to broaden appeal through cultural simplification. Drunk Elephant’s sales plummeted 65 per cent this year after becoming associated with “Sephora kids” and losing credibility with its original tribe of skincare sophisticates. The brand’s shift from biocompatible formulation expertise to mass-market accessibility destroyed the cultural capital that created initial loyalty. Glossier experienced a similar tribal revolt when product reformulations betrayed community trust. The brand’s attempt to optimise for broader appeal through vegan formulations and EU compliance alienated core customers who had organised identities around specific product experiences. Reddit communities flooded with “bring back the old formula” demands that the brand systematically ignored. These failures demonstrate that tribal brands cannot survive cultural dilution. The mathematics of belonging operate according to different principles than traditional market expansion. Depth creates more sustainable value than breadth when cultural capital determines purchase decisions. The responsibility paradox As traditional institutions of meaning continue to weaken, retail brands inherit unprecedented responsibility for human psychological wellbeing. The brands that recognise this shift and build accordingly capture cultural influence alongside market share. But this power requires careful handling. The difference between community building and cultural manipulation often comes down to whether the brand serves member interests or merely harvests them. Gentle Monster’s collaboration succeeds because it creates genuine cultural value: introducing customers to new aesthetic possibilities, facilitating connections between like-minded individuals and providing frameworks for creative self-expression. The most successful tribal brands understand that sustainable competitive advantages emerge from authentic cultural stewardship, rather than sophisticated psychological manipulation. They build communities that strengthen over time through shared achievement and mutual support, creating switching costs through genuine relationship formation rather than artificial dependency. The future of retail belonging The Gentle Monster collaboration provides a glimpse into retail’s future: spaces that function as cultural laboratories where identity formation occurs through brand interaction. The egg served as a cultural passport, granting access to aesthetic communities that exist across geographic boundaries. This represents the emergence of an economy where belonging has become the ultimate luxury and identity has become the most valuable currency. The future belongs to brands that understand this transition and build accordingly. The pattern extends beyond individual examples into systematic transformation of how successful brands think about customer relationships. Whether through Soho House’s creative industry gatekeeping, CrossFit’s ritual complexity, or Erewhon’s lifestyle performance, the winning formula involves cultural capital accumulation rather than mass market optimisation. The question facing every retailer becomes whether to continue optimising for broad appeal and efficient transaction, or begin building toward tribal depth and cultural significance. The mathematics increasingly favour the tribal approach, particularly as customer acquisition costs exceed lifetime value across multiple industries. As Gentle Monster demonstrated with its elegant cultural puzzle, the future belongs to brands that understand a fundamental truth: in a world of infinite choice, the scarcest resource becomes admission to groups worth joining. The broadcast era is ending. The tribal age has begun. The only question is whether you’ll help lead this transformation or observe from the sidelines as others claim the cultural territory you could have established. This story first appeared in the August 2025 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.