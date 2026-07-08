BusinessSupply chain

How are data centres driving up manufacturers’ power costs?

Brick factory workers.
Manufacturers face soaring power costs.
By Reuters
For years, electricity costs for the Belden Brick Company in Sugarcreek, Ohio, had been relatively stable. Last year, they surged by 90 per cent – largely due to rising power demand from data centres in the region. The 141-year-old brick manufacturer, whose products can be found in iconic buildings including the Alamo in Texas and the University of Notre Dame, is seeing power bills rise mainly from a monthly capacity charge, which recently jumped from US$1,600 to US$12,000. Belden Brick is amo

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