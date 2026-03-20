SectorsOpenings & closings

By Charlotte makes WA debut, opening three stores

The expansion into WA follows consistent growth in the brand’s local e-commerce performance.
By My Nguyen

Australian jewellery brand By Charlotte is set to launch a physical presence in WA this month, opening three locations across Perth.

The brand will open boutiques in three of Perth’s primary shopping destinations: Karrinyup Shopping Centre, Claremont Quarter, and Westfield Booragoon.

“Honestly, we were a little nervous opening our first Victorian boutiques – in Emporium, Chadstone, Highpoint and Doncaster – within a few days of one another last year,” said Jane McNally, executive chairwoman of By Charlotte.

“However, our customers there could not have been more welcoming, and we can’t wait to meet and build our WA community.”

Designed with an open, 360-degree layout, the boutiques will offer personalised styling experiences and gifting services.

The expansion into WA follows consistent growth in the brand’s local e-commerce performance. By transitioning into physical retail, the company aims to strengthen customer connections through more personalised, experience-led environments.

By the end of next month, the company will operate 14 retail locations across Australia, with more openings scheduled for the remainder of the year.

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