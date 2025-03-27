T2 has reimaged its top-trading store in Sydney’s QVB

Australian premium tea brand T2 Tea will open the doors to the revamped flagship location in Queen Victoria Building on April 3.

The revamped store, which spans 128sqm, represents T2’s desire to “exceed consumer expectations” by offering a selection of T2’s collection through a dedicated Brew Bar and enhanced customer services.

There will also be the brand’s first Teawares Gallery, which will have an exclusive selection of pieces for purchase.

“The tea industry is evolving, and we’re seeing a shift towards consumers valuing experience, transparency, and quality more than ever before,” said Christelle Young from T2.

“Our flagship store represents our investment in the future of brick and mortar – where customers don’t just shop, but engage, learn, and immerse themselves in our world of tea.”

In 2023, T2 Tea teamed up with publishing house Penguin Books Australia to launch limited edition gift packs that combine T2’s blends with timeless classics.