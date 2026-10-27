Super Retail Group puts all four brands under one roof in Melbourne

Super Retail Group has brought its four retail brands together in a new $90 million retail precinct in Melbourne’s south-east, marking the opening of its 800th store.

The Fountain Gate Central development in Narre Warren houses BCF, Rebel, Supercheap Auto and Macpac. It is the first time the group has opened stores for all four brands side by side on the same day.

The 14,100sqm precinct, developed by BWP Group on a former Bunnings site, features Victoria’s first BCF Superstore and the largest Rebel experience zone in Australia.

The new BCF store spans more than 3500sqm, offering an expanded range of fishing, camping and 4WD products. Meanwhile, Rebel’s experience zone includes a multi-purpose sports court for basketball, football and pickleball.

The site also marks the Victorian debut of Macpac’s latest store design, featuring a care and repair station and footwear terrain trail. Supercheap Auto has also expanded its local offer, with a broader range of automotive and 4WD products.

“This investment is part of our strategic plan to deliver a strong pipeline of new store openings to meet our customers when and how they want to shop with us,” said Super Retail Group MD, Paul Bradshaw.

“We know our customers love being able to access an in-store experience with our team and our product range, and we are delighted to celebrate a first for Super Retail Group with the opening of four new stores on the same day.”

The group says the four stores occupy around three-quarters of the development and have created almost 70 retail jobs.