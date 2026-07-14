SectorsShopping centres & malls

Melbourne Central unveils fresh retail lineup led by Adidas and Miniso Friends

Miniso Friends in Melbourne Central
Miniso Friends store in Melbourne Central. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Melbourne Central is refreshing its retail mix with new offerings, headlined by an expanded Adidas flagship and the Australian debut of Miniso Friends. 

The centre has welcomed six new and upgraded retailers this year as it continues to strengthen its position as a key retail destination in Melbourne’s CBD.

Adidas will open a two-level, 1205sqm location this winter, marking the brand’s new ‘Halo’ store across Australia and New Zealand. The space will offer an expanded range of athletic apparel and lifestyle streetwear, occupying a prominent position within the centre.

Melbourne Central has also secured Australia’s first Miniso Friends store. The concept will feature around 80 per cent officially licensed character merchandise, including plush toys, collectibles, blind boxes, stationery and lifestyle products.

Andrew Drivas, GM at Melbourne Central, said the new openings reflect the centre’s focus on curating a diverse retail offering that appeals to a broad customer base.

“Melbourne Central’s offerings are consciously curated to bring the best experiences and products to our retail community – with international exclusives to local favourites, we’re always listening and hunting for the next big thing,” he said. 

The latest retail additions also include Melbourne cookie brand Bake Stand, known for flavours such as Vegemite and Cheese, Louisiana-style restaurant Flappy’s Fried Chicken, healthy fast-casual chain Fishbowl, and Garfield: I Hate Mondays Lasagne Bar, a themed eatery inspired by the iconic cartoon cat.

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
An exterior shot of a Neiman Marcus storefront on the Las Vegas strip.
Strategy IR Pro

Can Saks Global recoup its losses to become a profitable department store giant?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Travel retail IR Pro

Why DFS Group walked away from Oceania amid China travel rebound 

Tong Van
Image of Myer logo outside store.
Department stores

Myer appoints former CRG exec in newly minted CPO role

Darshana Gupta
Image of TradeMutt founders.
Hardware

Bunnings, Tiacs drop limited edition hoodie to support tradies’ mental health

Darshana Gupta
Sustainability IR Pro

How The Iconic is future-proofing its business for the circular fashion economy

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.