Melbourne Central unveils fresh retail lineup led by Adidas and Miniso Friends

Melbourne Central is refreshing its retail mix with new offerings, headlined by an expanded Adidas flagship and the Australian debut of Miniso Friends.

The centre has welcomed six new and upgraded retailers this year as it continues to strengthen its position as a key retail destination in Melbourne’s CBD.

Adidas will open a two-level, 1205sqm location this winter, marking the brand’s new ‘Halo’ store across Australia and New Zealand. The space will offer an expanded range of athletic apparel and lifestyle streetwear, occupying a prominent position within the centre.

Melbourne Central has also secured Australia’s first Miniso Friends store. The concept will feature around 80 per cent officially licensed character merchandise, including plush toys, collectibles, blind boxes, stationery and lifestyle products.

Andrew Drivas, GM at Melbourne Central, said the new openings reflect the centre’s focus on curating a diverse retail offering that appeals to a broad customer base.

“Melbourne Central’s offerings are consciously curated to bring the best experiences and products to our retail community – with international exclusives to local favourites, we’re always listening and hunting for the next big thing,” he said.

The latest retail additions also include Melbourne cookie brand Bake Stand, known for flavours such as Vegemite and Cheese, Louisiana-style restaurant Flappy’s Fried Chicken, healthy fast-casual chain Fishbowl, and Garfield: I Hate Mondays Lasagne Bar, a themed eatery inspired by the iconic cartoon cat.