StoresOpenings & closings

Australia’s first Miniso Friends store opens in Melbourne Central

Miniso
Miniso Friends can be found on the lower ground floor in Melbourne Central
By Harry Booth

The first Miniso Friends store has come to Australia, with today’s Melbourne Central opening joining the company’s global debut of its latest product series.

The intellectual property-led retail concept works on a theme park-style shopping experience. The newly-opened Melbourne Central site will be led by a Yoyo-themed entrance and Toy Story 5 zone, joined by Disney and Pixar characters.

Miniso said it will also include a mix of global collaborations alongside its own IP. It is located on the lower level of Melbourne Central, and is one of the few locations in the world debuting Miniso’s Yoyo, Toy Story 5 product lineup.

Around 80 per cent of all of Miniso’s stock keeping units (SKUs) are IP, the retailer said, with the range including plush toys, surprise boxes, accessories, stationery, and lifestyle essentials.

The opening comes after the opening of Miniso’s Melbourne flagship in 2025, and the opening of the first Miniso Land store in Sydney, which also comprises an IP-led product range.

The retailer said it plans to continue expanding its new retail formats while strengthening its IP collaborations and development, an pursuing its global position within the market.

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