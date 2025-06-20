BusinessStrategy

Ikea buys Perth store, plans upgrades

Image of Ikea Perth store.
Last year, Ikea Perth had the highest sales growth of all the Ikea stores in Australia. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Ikea now owns the land and building of its Perth location at Innaloo following a settlement with GDI Property Group. 

The investment includes four peripheral buildings leased to external tenants and provides a strong foundation for the organisation’s growth. 

“The success of the Perth market for Ikea Australia has enabled us to invest with confidence and optimism for further growth and development,” said Ikea Australia Ceo and chief sustainability officer Mirja Viinanen.

Last year, the Perth store achieved the highest sales growth of all Australian Ikeas, up 10 per cent by volume year-on-year and recording the highest daily turnover in the retailer’s history in thre market. 
 
“Ownership opens the door to making new improvements to our home, finding efficiencies within our physical space and installing infrastructure to support our omnichannel growth and bold sustainability goals,” said Viinanen.

Moving forward, Ikea will consider upgrades to its Perth store, including the installation of rooftop solar PV panels, EV chargers for delivery vehicles, and a transition to renewable energy for its heating and cooling. 

Recommended By IR

Financial

KMD Brands’ sales continue to decline into second half

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

From face to palm: 7-Eleven CEO talks technology journey

Robert Stockdill
Financial

Mosaic Brands expects marginal loss amid trading challenges

Celene Ignacio
Supermarkets

PayPal hires Walmart exec as chief technology officer in AI push

Hannah Lang
Leadership IR Pro

The founder of Hairification on being in the “business of problem-solving”

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Regulatory IR Pro

What’s at stake for retailers in this year’s election?

Neil Saunders
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.