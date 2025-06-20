Ikea buys Perth store, plans upgrades

Ikea now owns the land and building of its Perth location at Innaloo following a settlement with GDI Property Group.

The investment includes four peripheral buildings leased to external tenants and provides a strong foundation for the organisation’s growth.

“The success of the Perth market for Ikea Australia has enabled us to invest with confidence and optimism for further growth and development,” said Ikea Australia Ceo and chief sustainability officer Mirja Viinanen.

Last year, the Perth store achieved the highest sales growth of all Australian Ikeas, up 10 per cent by volume year-on-year and recording the highest daily turnover in the retailer’s history in thre market.



“Ownership opens the door to making new improvements to our home, finding efficiencies within our physical space and installing infrastructure to support our omnichannel growth and bold sustainability goals,” said Viinanen.

Moving forward, Ikea will consider upgrades to its Perth store, including the installation of rooftop solar PV panels, EV chargers for delivery vehicles, and a transition to renewable energy for its heating and cooling.