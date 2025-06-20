How Alyn Golf is redefining women’s golfwear with style and purpose

unger demographic and a wide range of sizes. For Alyn, the launch of Alyn Golf is not just a business opportunity, but a chance to represent the true diversity of the golfing community. Teeing off the idea for a female-focused golf brand In 2018, Alyn decided to “put the bag down” to become a full-time golf media personality and content creator. Since then, she has built an impressive social media presence with 1.3 million followers on TikTok and over 500,000 followers on Instagram. The bulk of Alyn’s content is centered on golf education, the need for queer, female and BIPOC representation within the golf industry and her ongoing personal and professional pursuits, including the recent launch of Alyn Golf. “I have been golfing for a very long time. I started playing at three and began competing when I was seven years old. Golf has been my life… All throughout my career, I really have not seen myself represented within the community, and especially within the gear,” Alyn told Inside Retail. “It was always trying to make the gear appear the best that it possibly can on me and put my own edge to whatever was brought to me. After really experiencing and experimenting with several different brands last year, I still found a gap in the market where I didn’t feel there was a lot of representation. I felt like there were still brands missing the mark on true functionality.” After years of noticing a lack of diverse individuals modeling clothes in ads or even sporting them on the golf course, Alyn decided to create a brand that would feel welcoming to a wide range of golfers by offering apparel pieces in sizes ranging from XS to 2XL. “I know that a lot of brand founders who start out of the gate may not necessarily go that far up or that low in size. But even if it meant potentially losing out a little bit financially to create these more inclusive sizes, I didn’t care,” the entrepreneur stated. “I fully bootstrapped this business, so to me, it was all about making sure that every woman felt like they could be a part of this sport.” Not to mention that the brand’s first drop comes in two tones: a bone white for the more conservative or traditional player and a bright terracotta orange, both of which were selected to look good on a variety of skin tones. Drawing upon her own experience in the field, Alyn took steps to ensure the products not only aligned with the United States Golf Association’s (USGA) regulations but also offered aesthetic and figure-flattering designs without sacrificing mobility. For example, she selected material that is thick enough to hide the line and colour of the player’s undergarments, a design element that may not occur to male-led sportswear brands. This attention to female-centered design details can also be seen in the brand’s strategic V-shaped stiching on the front and back panels to highlight the wearer’s curves, regardless of body type, a draw-cord system that allows the wearer to adjust a piece’s hemline to their preference and built-in compression shorts with pockets to hold all their necessities. While the brand offers several gender-neutral pieces, such as a “Got golf?” snapback cap, Alyn told Inside Retail that the brand is primarily focused on the needs of female players and that she wants to bring a fresh twist to the world of golf apparel. Swinging golfwear into a fun spot Along with creating pieces that cater to the female form, Alyn aims to attract a younger golfing audience, both of the amateur and professional variety, with bright and bold designs. “In addition to all the other things I’ve mentioned, golf has always lacked personality. So one of the first things we had to do was to bring a little cheekiness and personality in, which is also what’s going to set us apart from other brands,” Alyn said. Items in the first drop that show off the brand’s playful side include a crewneck that inquires, “Who’s your caddie?”, a white T-shirt that cheekily states, “Kiss my putt”, and a mini bucket hat and sweatshirt that can be worn by a Popmart Labubu. Alyn explained that she wanted to create products that translate well both on and off the golf course. Alyn is “all-in” on the future of her brand Alyn reported that Alyn Golf generated sales in the five figures in its first week of operating its direct-to-consumer site. Over the next year, the founder would like to partner with sporting goods retailers, and she has already had some discussions with golf stores like Golf Galaxy. For now, Alyn is “all-in” on building the brand’s reputation within the golfing industry. She is already focusing on the company’s next drop, a mauve pink apparel line. “I would never see myself being like a Nike or an Adidas, because I feel like that’s too far out of touch. At that point, you somewhat lack the community aspect,” she shared. However, that doesn’t mean the founder doesn’t have big goals for the brand in the years to come: “To walk into a mainstream mall and see that I have my own storefront, in the US and in different countries, would be a dream.” One personal goal for the retailer is to produce and sell Alyn Golf products in the Philippines, where her family is from. “It’s so important for me to be able to have it assembled there and to create these job opportunities. It would be the most fulfilling feeling for me to proudly say that Alyn Golf is made in the Philippines. That is a very near-sighted goal for me,” Alyn affirmed.