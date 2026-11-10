All Things Golden opens 2000sqm Melbourne flagship and wellness space

Australian fashion label All Things Golden has opened a 2000sqm headquarters in Hawthorn East, Melbourne, bringing its flagship store, head office, warehouse and new wellbeing space together under one roof.

One of the key features of the new store is The Studio, a dedicated space for movement, breathwork, sound healing, workshops and treatments. It can accommodate up to 18 people and features the resident treatment provider, Shape House, which specialises in lymphatic massage, as well as monthly sound-healing sessions with practitioner Jayden McGrath.

Founder Liv Coleman co-designed the space with Kate Durham of Melbourne-based Studio Eclectic, combining retail and wellness in a single destination.

The development marks a new phase for Coleman, who launched the business almost 10 years ago at the age of 24, with $20,000 and no external investment.

“For a long time, fashion has been built around aspiration: here’s the person you could become if you buy this thing. I’m much more interested now in asking: What if you’re already enough?” Coleman said.

“What if we saw clothing as something that amplifies who we already are, rather than something we need to become someone else? Beautiful pieces that make you feel like yourself and celebrate the life you’ve built. Because I think that’s a life worth getting dressed up for.”

Since its launch, the self-funded label has expanded internationally, achieving in approximately 12 months in the US what took three years to establish in Australia. The brand now ships globally and has received orders from at least 25 additional countries since its international launch.