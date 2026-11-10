Levi’s Karyn Hillman on winning with women and building a lifestyle brand

nning with women’ and expanding beyond jeans without losing what makes it Levi’s. Inside Retail: When you think about winning with women, is that focus about capturing new consumers who aren’t shopping at Levi’s yet, or is it more about expanding her wardrobe so existing fans find more reasons to buy beyond just denim? Karyn Hillman: It is absolutely both, right? We want to keep existing fans engaged so they discover more reasons to build out their wardrobe with Levi’s. We’re transitioning from core denim authority to a full head-to-toe denim lifestyle expression, while simultaneously bringing in new consumers across various demographics and lifestyles. Winning with women is a major priority, and we are focusing closely on her through our product lineup, assortment planning, and outfit styling, much like what you observed during your store visit. IR: When expanding into adjacent product categories, what is your primary concern? Given the shift from denim core to a full lifestyle brand, how do you ensure the product still authentically feels like Levi’s? KH: It’s a great question. We continue to have design filters and design codes that we work with consistently on our design team. Everything has a product identity, DNA, language and handwriting. So when we extend into the perfect T-shirt, it’s authentic, effortless, cool, and worn with ease. It’s never too serious, never too fussy. I think maintaining that language and voice, and considering each piece and how we bring it all together, is always top of mind for the design team. When extending into new products, we keep those aesthetic product-identity filters in mind. I think, collectively, our brand voice, our brand communication, our brand stories, our product strategy, our product execution, and that end- to-end consumer journey – all of it, a holistic 360-degree experience – are important, to ensure that people know we have tops and all the categories I listed. Together with our partners in marketing, in our stores and around the world, we’re bringing storytelling and communication to life so people know that we have more than just jeans. I think that’s part of our playbook and our area of focus: Winning with our existing and new consumers, really going after existing and new women consumers, and moving from denim leadership to a denim lifestyle. IR: What does product innovation mean at Levi’s today? Is the biggest opportunity in fabric, construction, manufacturing or entirely new types of product? KH: I’d say an area of focus for us, and part of what’s going on in the world right now, is fabrications. With the climate being warmer for longer than ever, we have to understand the ebbs and flows of a denim or apparel business in the marketplace. We’ve worked a lot on fabrications within our denim fit categories, adding lightweight options – whether that’s cotton-linen denim or Tencel denim – with drape, lightness, airiness and movement. Comfort is always top of mind, along with looking good and being stylish. I think putting some of these new fabrications into a jean with a gutsier feel, both in fit and fabric, is an important area for us to pursue in innovation. What we’re working through is that the fit and the fabric together make the jean, right? Not everything applies to everything, so we have to be strategic about what we do with each fabrication and fit. Maybe this jean needs to have more structure and stand out more, rather than drape or sit too close to your body. We designers think that through for every model and every fit we put out, looking for a solution-oriented moment for the consumer, something that looks and feels good at the same time. That becomes the new normal: ‘Oh my gosh, I love these jeans. I wear them everywhere. They’re so lightweight and comfortable.’ Then we each have a range in our closet: ‘I like this jean on this day because I woke up wanting structure. I have this jean that’s loose, free, easy and soft, and I love wearing it sometimes.’ So now we just have more in our closet and, again, that next-level innovation is what’s getting us there. IR: Is there a Levi’s product from the past that you think deserves to be rediscovered today? KH: We constantly look at our archives and our foundation, and we have 170 years to draw upon, which is so fortunate. We take the heritage, history, legacy, signature details and blueprints of what we’ve had, and we consistently re-craft and reimagine them for relevance, current trends, and current innovation. It’s authentic roots paired with the modernity of today. Having both is where the magic is for us. We think there’s endless inspiration in our archives and in how we see people wore our jeans in the past. Moving forward, growing, and being relevant are always through the lens of today, not just the past. We get to play with both. For example, we have a line called Levi’s Vintage Clothing, where we replicate an item exactly, stitch for stitch, trim by trim. It’s a bespoke, beautiful, small collection. Sometimes, we get inspired by the way women wore their 501s in the ‘90s, when they were a little slouchier and more relaxed. We take that and make a modern-day jean called the ‘90s 501 so everybody can have it. You don’t have to go searching for vintage; you can find it in the store. We were drawn to how it looked in the ‘90s, so we just riff on that and pull from it, which is super fun. The design team has endless possibilities, so there’s a lot we get to do. Yeah, super fun. We would go into the archives and put these white gloves on because we’re not allowed to touch anything with the oils on our hands. Then we’d bring out beautiful pieces from the mining days, along with stories of who rode in them on a horse, and which artists and musicians wore them on stage. The storyline goes all the way back. It’s brilliant. So the design team is in the archives a lot, pulling threads from a little kernel of an idea, saying, ‘Oh my God, this looks so fresh again. Why does that look fresh? How do we do low rise our way right now?’ Sometimes we’re pulling from the past while looking at people’s behaviours today, today’s trends, references, and influences – what’s starting to shift before our eyes, and why that looks fresh again. We get to pull and push, and I think that’s part of the fun of being here. IR: It feels like the current range is fairly tightly curated, likely because you are being extremely intentional with your design filters. Looking ahead, do you have plans to scale up and broaden the selection for women? KH: We are extending into more styles and more pieces to put together an entire look, or an entire section around what looks incredible with the low-rise family – low-rise loose and low-rise straight. What looks incredible with that? Because the jeans are lower, what tops can you wear with them? So we’re trying to put that together in a section. What looks amazing with that Ribcage high rise? What’s the greatest top? The tops probably seem cropped when they’re worn with a low rise, but they don’t seem short when they’re worn with a high rise, right? Everybody can do it however they want, but we try to help the consumer with our assortment and display. And I think another area is ensuring that there’s character in the clothing, that the clothing is femininity-forward, and that there’s a range – from a simple T-shirt to a beautiful layering piece with more personality or extra feminine touches. IR: Does the product range vary across different markets? KH: For the most part, we maintain a highly unified product narrative across global markets. That said, we honour local nuances to ensure proper market relevance; occasionally, regional adjustments are necessary due to seasonal shifts, such as in Southern Hemisphere markets like Australia. While regional teams have the agility to tweak local assortments by dialing up or paring back specific pieces, our underlying core strategy and global presentation remain firmly aligned. This story first appeared in the November 2026 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.