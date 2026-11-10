McDonald’s teams with Uber in Australia and 13 other markets

McDonald’s and Uber have targeted Australia as one of the 14 countries where their newly expanded McDelivery partnership will launch.

Uber has become the preferred delivery partner for orders placed on McDonald’s own app, with the two companies connecting to ‘My McDonald’s’ rewards points.

Uber and McDonald’s first partnered in 2017, before expanding to 30 countries. Now, Australia joins the US, New Zealand, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK as participants.

“McDelivery has grown into a global business of more than $20 billion a year. That growth reflects customers’ increasing desire for more ways to enjoy the McDonald’s food and beverages they love, whenever and wherever they choose,” said Mason Smoot, McDonald’s senior VP of global franchising and delivery.

“By building on our longstanding relationship with Uber, we’re making the customer experience even easier, more reliable and more rewarding, while continuing to give our fans choice in how they order McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s app orders will primarily be fulfilled through Uber’s white-label delivery platform, Uber Direct. The transportation company argues it will make McDelivery more reliable and convenient for customers.

“McDonald’s has been an incredible partner since we first teamed up in 2017, and this marks our broadest expansion with McDonald’s to date,” Andrew Macdonald, president and COO at Uber, added.

“By powering delivery directly within the McDonald’s app and connecting our rewards programs, we’re combining the scale of our mobility and delivery networks to bring millions of customers a more rewarding everyday experience.”