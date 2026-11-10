DigitalE-commerce

McDonald’s teams with Uber in Australia and 13 other markets

Uber Eats delivery
The two companies first partnered in 2017 (Source: Uber Eats)
By Harry Booth

McDonald’s and Uber have targeted Australia as one of the 14 countries where their newly expanded McDelivery partnership will launch. 

Uber has become the preferred delivery partner for orders placed on McDonald’s own app, with the two companies connecting to ‘My McDonald’s’ rewards points.

Uber and McDonald’s first partnered in 2017, before expanding to 30 countries. Now, Australia joins the US, New Zealand, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the UK as participants.

“McDelivery has grown into a global business of more than $20 billion a year. That growth reflects customers’ increasing desire for more ways to enjoy the McDonald’s food and beverages they love, whenever and wherever they choose,” said Mason Smoot, McDonald’s senior VP of global franchising and delivery. 

“By building on our longstanding relationship with Uber, we’re making the customer experience even easier, more reliable and more rewarding, while continuing to give our fans choice in how they order McDonald’s.”

McDonald’s app orders will primarily be fulfilled through Uber’s white-label delivery platform, Uber Direct. The transportation company argues it will make McDelivery more reliable and convenient for customers.

“McDonald’s has been an incredible partner since we first teamed up in 2017, and this marks our broadest expansion with McDonald’s to date,” Andrew Macdonald, president and COO at Uber, added. 

“By powering delivery directly within the McDonald’s app and connecting our rewards programs, we’re combining the scale of our mobility and delivery networks to bring millions of customers a more rewarding everyday experience.”

Recommended By IR

The Iconic summer collection
Financial

The Iconic sees continued growth in Q3, plans more investments in AI, delivery

Sean Cao
AI IR Pro

Why AI belongs behind the scenes of modern retail

Tahlia Whitfield
Woman eating popcorn
Online marketplaces

Kogan enters streaming market with ad-supported TV platform

Kaycee Enerva
People walk along a main shopping area during the Alibaba's Singles' Day
E-commerce IR Pro

Why China’s shopping festival Double 11 is losing its spark

Tong Van
Supply chain

Retailers warned: Waiting to scale fulfilment could compromise future growth

Robert Stockdill
Image of Woolworths Adelaide CFC.
Supply chain

Woolworths opens $60 million Adelaide fulfilment hub to meet online demand

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.