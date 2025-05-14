Nautical Bowls forging ahead to 20+ stores

US acai chain Nautical Bowls has a plan of more than 20 stores to open in Australia by the end of 2025.

The business, which launched on the Gold Coast in December 2023, has nine stores open and three under construction.

Dean Lightfoot, area developer for Nautical Bowls Australia, said three stores have opened this year across Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

This marks the third Perth store, with another due for construction. A local sub-area developer in the market is supporting franchisees.

The fifth Queensland store opens in Ipswich in early June, with another opening in August at a site at QUT next to the river stage in Brisbane.

Nautical Bowls is adding a national training manager to join the national operations manager in providing franchisee support as the business ramps up its growth.

Lightfoot said “We firmly believe that the success of the brand is based on how we can support franchisees, deliver great product to our customers and remain agile and open to ideas from our customers and franchisees.”

The business manufactures the acai and other products in Australia, supporting local business and minimising the pricing fluctuations of US imports.

Nautical Bowls was co-founded by Peter Taunton who established Lift Brands, the parent company of Snap Fitness.