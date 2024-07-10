Featured PostOpenings & closings

It’s all about experience: Fujifilm’s new Sydney store concept

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Fujifilm Australia has relocated its first brand experience facility, Fujifilm House of Photography, to a larger location in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

First opened in 2022, the facility is now located at 263 George Street and is the world’s third Fujifilm House of Photography, after Japan and London. 

The centre aspires to be “an interactive hub” that will inspire and motivate customers to experience everything Fujifilm has to offer, from photo shooting to photo production.

“Opening Australia’s flagship Fujifilm House of Photography in a new and improved location marks an exciting milestone for not only us, but also the creator community in Sydney,” said Ryuichi Matoba, CEO of Fujifilm Australia. 

“Witnessing the phenomenal response to our original brand experience centre underscores the desire for consumers to explore the world of photography and we’re delighted that this growth has led to the opening of a significantly larger interactive hub.” 

The new Fujifilm House of Photography site provides an extended range of products and services, including a hireable studio space, a print room, and a community hub where creators can attend events and workshops with Fujifilm X-photographers and influencers. 

According to the brand, the new Studio Hire is suitable for a wide range of photography, including fashion, portraiture, products, still life, and videography. 

