DigitalOnline marketplaces

Why PopChill is investing in AI to become Asia’s leading luxury resale player

By Anil Prabha
Based in Taiwan and with operations in Hong Kong, PopChill is fast becoming a major player in Asia’s growing luxury resale marketplace. Off the back of its recent funding round, we spoke with Popchill co-founder Andy Kuo about its plans to expand into Singapore and beyond and how investing in marketing, AI and tech talent is the key to future growth. Inside Retail: You recently completed a successful funding round. Can you share more details about how you plan to allocate this funding? And

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay