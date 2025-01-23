Skechers opens world-first Performance Flagship

Skechers has unveiled its first-ever Performance Flagship at West Edmonton Mall in Canada, offering an interactive retail experience space incorporating a half-court layout staging a range of performance products.

Featuring half-size pickleball and basketball courts, the 700sqm store houses an extensive sales floor and the brand’s innovative athlete-worn technology performance products of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

“Our new performance store offers competitors at every level the complete experience: from our largest-ever offering of performance footwear, apparel and accessories to Skechers specialists and educators for our diverse sports technologies, and courts where consumers can discover how our product performs without ever leaving the store,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers.

In addition, customers can explore the latest performance products for any level player, including golf, soccer, training, hiking, running and trail, supported by a roster of elite athletes. The Edmonton store also showcases signature technologies like Hyper Burst Pro, Performance Fitknit, Hands Free Slip-ins, Max Cushioning, and Arch Fit.

