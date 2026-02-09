Scaling a luxury icon: Christian Louboutin CEO on strategy and discipline

offered a window into that strategy at Shoptalk Luxe in Abu Dhabi. His account ranged from re-engineered footwear and disciplined category growth to swimming pools, Disney collaborations and an internal governance model that gives younger employees an unusually strong voice. The underlying theme was consistency: How to evolve a brand with powerful DNA without diluting it. Founded in 1991, Christian Louboutin is deeply anchored in its founder’s instincts and stories. The designer, now 63, reportedly drew his first inspiration from a museum sign banning stiletto shoes. His ambition was to combine femininity with comfort. The red sole arrived almost by accident, when he spotted his sole employee painting her fingernails with red lacquer and impulsively used it on the underside of a shoe. “So the red sole became like the immutable, distinctive brand DNA of Christian Louboutin,” Mourot said. The designer himself once described the effect as “red soles to make the shoes pop”. Thirty-five years later, the brand has become a multibillion-dollar business with a global following that includes Princess Caroline of Monaco (his first customer), Diane von Fürstenberg, and, more recently, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Blake Lively. Sarah Jessica Parker wore a pair at her wedding. It now has 165 stores in 40 countries. Yet despite its scale, the business has resisted the pace and pressures that often accompany luxury expansion. Private ownership has cushioned it from the impatient demands of stockholders or private equity investors. In March 2021, Italian holding company Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family and owner of Ferrari and Juventus, acquired a 24 per cent stake for €541 million (about US$650 million at the time). “We were not looking for a new investor,” Mourot told the Shoptalk Luxe audience. The distinction, he explained, was that Exor brought long-term brand affinity rather than private equity urgency. The result has been an accelerated development, but on the brand’s own terms. Two priorities have defined the recent phase: Revisiting the brand’s core product and selectively extending into adjacent categories. At the heart of that effort is the stiletto itself. Christian Louboutin’s aesthetic has long favoured narrow silhouettes, a design preference that has limited comfort and, by extension, accessibility for some customers. Over 18 months, the design team “completely re-engineered” the stiletto, launching the Miss Z collection last September. The shoe offers improved comfort and a redesigned sole that makes the red finish more durable. It has quickly become one of the brand’s strongest sellers. The redesign was not only about ergonomics but also inclusivity. That same thinking underpinned the launch of the Nude collection in 2013, which rejected the idea of a single “nude” tone. “Christian said, ‘Nude is not one colour. Nude is eight colours depending on the colour of the person’s skin.’” The line, which remains part of the range today, differentiated the brand at a time when diversity in luxury was less openly discussed. These moves have had a halo effect beyond footwear. In the US, customers who previously found the brand’s shoes too restrictive are now engaging more deeply, extending their purchases into eyewear and accessories. That progression is by design. “We want to become a global accessories and lifestyle brand,” Mourot said. “So we are very cautious. The categories we have added are really well chosen.” That caution reflects an awareness of how easily a strong brand can lose its core DNA. Mourot noted that category expansion has undone many peers, particularly those under public market pressure. New categories such as luxury sneakers, belts, tote bags and handbags have been assessed against the brand’s ethos rather than short-term revenue potential. Collaborations follow the same logic. The brand is selective to the point of refusal. “We say no to a lot of collaborations because they are not relevant,” Mourot said. Those that proceed are designed to preserve the collaborator’s point of view while remaining unmistakably Louboutin. A 2024–25 project with Maison Margiela saw John Galliano’s deconstructed Tabi split-toe merged with the red sole and high-heel craftsmanship. A long-running partnership with former French handball player Henri Taï produced a limited-edition luxury sneaker range. In 2023, a 27-piece Marvel capsule marked Disney’s 100th anniversary. Artist-led collaborations have also played a role. Japanese artist Shun Sudo’s Spring/Summer 2024 ‘Button Flower Blossoms’ collection brought pop-art florals to footwear and accessories for men and women. In Australia, Gumbaynggirr Bundjalung artist Otis Hope Carey partnered with the brand on a 48-piece Fall/Winter 2025 collection featuring his Gaagal (ocean) paintings. “These artists have a specific point of view,” Mourot said, noting the design team’s focus on preserving that perspective rather than absorbing it. Community, in Mourot’s telling, is not confined to marketing narratives. For the past eight years, the brand has produced its ‘Caba’ tote bag collections, each inspired by a different country or region and created with local artisans, often from disadvantaged communities. Marketed as ‘Treasure Cabas’, the bags’ profits are shared with their makers and reflect regional craftsmanship. The initiative aligns cultural storytelling with tangible economic participation. Internally, Christian Louboutin has also experimented with structure. While strategic decisions remain largely top-down, sustainability and social issues are increasingly driven from the bottom up. A 12-person internal committee, composed of younger employees, operates independently and proposes initiatives for leadership approval. “The team members were saying that they have the power to make things change,” Mourot said, describing the impact on engagement and ownership. Even the brand’s approach to runway shows reflects its broader philosophy. In recent years, Christian Louboutin has reduced its annual showcases from two to one, prioritising memorability over frequency. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, the brand staged a show in a swimming pool featuring the French Olympic synchronised swimming team. The concept, Mourot explained, met five criteria: Joy, audacity, relevance, authenticity and craftsmanship. The shoes stayed on for 20 minutes underwater, a technical achievement that reinforced the brand’s credibility as much as its creativity. Taken together, these initiatives reflect a company expanding laterally rather than vertically, deepening its relationship with customers. With patient capital behind it and a clear-eyed view of its own strengths, Christian Louboutin is demonstrating that growth need not come at the expense of identity. Further reading: ShopTalk Luxe: How luxury leaders are redefining growth in volatile markets.