BusinessWorkforce

What a David Jones administration could mean for stores, suppliers and staff

Image of David Jones storefront
Australia’s oldest department store is reportedly going into voluntary administration. (Source: David Jones)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The question hanging over David Jones is no longer whether it can survive in its current form but rather what potentially dire fate awaits the retailer’s stores, suppliers, staff and shoppers if administrators take control. The Australian Financial Review has reported that negotiations between David Jones and its landlords have “irreconcilably” fallen over after days of last-minute talks. McGrathNicol is expected to be appointed administrator once the board meets, which could be as early a

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