Montblanc unveils Chadstone boutique with new store concept design 

Montblanc has unveiled a boutique at Chadstone Shopping Centre, introducing the brand’s updated NEO 4.0 retail concept in Melbourne.

The new store reflects Montblanc’s shift towards experience-led retail, combining a contemporary layout with clear references to its heritage in writing and craftsmanship.

The facade spans 30 metres wide and 6.4 metres high, finished in black Marquina marble and fluted black metal. Layered throughout is the brand’s Shui mountain motif, referencing both the Mont Blanc peak and the Montblanc Haus in Hamburg.

Inside, the store is divided into defined zones, using textured paper, granite and mountain-inspired forms to create a warm, understated interior. Writing references are woven throughout, including calligraphy-influenced wallpaper and hand-moulded paper tiles.

A central feature is The Desk, an interactive writing space designed by creative director Marco Tomasetta, introduced last year, where customers are encouraged to test Montblanc writing instruments.

Leather goods and accessories line the store’s walls, complemented by a dedicated gifting area. The boutique also includes artworks from Australian artist Oliver Watts and First Nations artist Charmaine Davie.

