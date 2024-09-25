CareersLuxury

Montblanc gets a new CEO: Giorgio Sarne moves from Stuart Weitzman

By Celene Ignacio

Montblanc has named Giorgio Sarne as CEO, effective November 15.

Sarne has been brand president and CEO of Stuart Weitzman under the Tapestry group for the past four years and also held global leadership roles at Veuve Clicquot and Tag Heuer.

Sarne’s appointment comes just before the 100th anniversary of Montblanc’s most familiar writing product, the Meisterstück.

“Under Giorgio’s stewardship, Montblanc will continue to share its 118 year-old story and rich legacy of writing culture, leather craftsmanship and watchmaking in fresh and unexpected ways,” said Philippe Fortunato, Richemont CEO of Fashion and Accessories Maisons.

“I look forward to working closely with the talented teams at Montblanc to nourish further and celebrate the culture of writing globally,” added Sarne.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Appointments & exits

Retail appointments of the week

Inside Retail
Sustainability IR Pro

Converse’s global innovation VP on making shoes out of almost anything

Aron Lewin
Food & beverage IR Pro

“We aim to serve coffee as a necessity and not a luxury”: Zus Coffee’s COO

Anil Prabha
Regulatory

US authorities launch landmark monopoly lawsuit against Amazon

Diane Bartz
The Dairy Packaging Industry is expected to grow to $50 Bn by the Year 2030 (email)
Sustainability

Lego scraps plans to make bricks from recycled bottles

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay