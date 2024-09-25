Montblanc gets a new CEO: Giorgio Sarne moves from Stuart Weitzman

Montblanc has named Giorgio Sarne as CEO, effective November 15.

Sarne has been brand president and CEO of Stuart Weitzman under the Tapestry group for the past four years and also held global leadership roles at Veuve Clicquot and Tag Heuer.

Sarne’s appointment comes just before the 100th anniversary of Montblanc’s most familiar writing product, the Meisterstück.

“Under Giorgio’s stewardship, Montblanc will continue to share its 118 year-old story and rich legacy of writing culture, leather craftsmanship and watchmaking in fresh and unexpected ways,” said Philippe Fortunato, Richemont CEO of Fashion and Accessories Maisons.

“I look forward to working closely with the talented teams at Montblanc to nourish further and celebrate the culture of writing globally,” added Sarne.