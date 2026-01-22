Moncler’s succession: Why Remo Ruffini is designing power at the top

” comes as Moncler confronts a more fragmented global luxury market. A founder steps back without stepping away While relinquishing the CEO title, he will remain Moncler’s strategic anchor, guiding creative direction and playing what the company describes as a “primary role” in defining long-term strategy. In a statement, Ruffini explicitly linked the move to generational planning, saying the group had taken a “forward-looking decision… also in view of a possible generational succession in the future.” “Over the years, Moncler has grown by progressively expanding its horizons, and today it operates in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving environment. We therefore decided to strengthen our structure to consolidate what we have built and to best support a new phase of development,” he said. Ruffini’s two sons already occupy positions within the broader ecosystem. Pietro Ruffini runs the family investment firm Archive, while Romeo Ruffini serves as chief business officer at Stone Island, the streetwear brand acquired by Moncler in 2020. While neither is being positioned publicly as a successor, the new structure creates optionality, allowing the group to professionalise operations while keeping ownership, culture and long-term influence firmly in family hands. Why Rongone fits Moncler’s next phase Rongone arrives with a track record that aligns closely with Moncler’s current needs. Since taking the helm at Bottega Veneta in 2019, he has overseen a period of disciplined growth and operational stabilisation, navigating leadership changes while maintaining the brand’s commercial momentum under parent company Kering. Unlike high-profile creative appointments, Rongone is known as a behind-the-scenes operator deeply focused on retail execution and brand positioning. Before Bottega Veneta, he served as chief operating officer at Yves Saint Laurent. He earlier spent a decade at Fendi under LVMH, giving him rare cross-group experience at a senior level. Rongone will leave Bottega Veneta on March 31. Kering has said the search for his successor is underway and that an announcement will follow in due course. The anticipated transition occurs amid a period of declining performance at Bottega Veneta, coinciding with the leadership of Luca di Meo, the recently appointed Kering CEO. According to its latest financial report, Bottega Veneta was down 1 per cent to 393 million euros for the third quarter of last year, with wholesale revenue falling 9 per cent. Cristina Savastano, marketing and communication expert, described the appointment as an “interesting move” from both a brand and governance perspective. Ruffini currently owns 18.2 per cent of Moncler through Double R, his investment vehicle. In 2024, LVMH acquired a 10 per cent stake in Double R, according to Reuters. By separating strategic and operational leadership, Moncler is aligning itself more closely with global best practice while avoiding the disruption that often accompanies full founder exits. Ruffini’s continued control over creative direction ensures brand continuity, while Rongone’s appointment strengthens institutional credibility. Moncler has also announced that chief business and global market officer Roberto Eggs will step down from his executive role, while remaining on the board as a non-executive director. Further reading: Creative momentum, commercial reality: Diesel’s CEO reset explained.