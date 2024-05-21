BusinessMarketing

McDonald’s plans expansive global licensing program in deal with IMG

By Sean Cao

McDonald’s has signed a multi-year deal with IMG to develop a wide range of licensed products and experiences globally.

As part of the deal, IMG will be McDonald’s exclusive global licensing representative and will develop an “authentic and culture-forward” licensing program based on the brand’s legacy, global scale, and visual identity. The brand serves more than 65 million customers daily across nearly 40,000 locations worldwide.

“With an unmatched presence across media, music, sports, fashion, and more, McDonald’s is deeply woven into our social fabric,” said Ricky Yoselevitz, SVP of licensing at IMG.

“From buzzy fashion ranges to one-of-a-kind collaborations, every launch is sure to resonate with global audiences in a way that only McDonald’s can,” Yoselevitz added.

Owned by sports and entertainment company Endeavor, IMG manages licensing programs for many global brands and trademarks.

