Ksubi opens first Australian flagship store, in Melbourne

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Ksubi has opened its first Australian flagship store in Melbourne, marking the streetwear brand’s return to the land Down Under where it was born.

The 140sqm store is located at 321 Little Bourke Street.

Ksubi collaborated with Melbourne creatives on exclusive in-store offerings, which include a limited-edition Melbourne city tee, designed by local contemporary artist Mayonaize.

The store will also showcase local DJs in Ksubi’s creative community with weekly music programming from 3pm to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

“In recent years we have been focused on solidifying our brand internationally – opening stores in Miami, Chicago and on Carnaby Street in London,” said Craig King, Ksubi CEO.

“This year was designated as the one to bring the energy and passion that we have fostered overseas back to Oz. There’s no better place to begin that journey than the home of fashion, Melbourne.”

The store is set to launch the Ksubi x Patty Mills collection on June 25.

