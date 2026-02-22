Bunnings launches on Uber Eats with over 30,000 products

Bunnings has promised that many of its products will be available for delivery in less than 60 minutes following a landmark partnership with Uber Eats.

Customers in Australia and New Zealand will soon be able to shop a range of more than 30,000 Bunnings products on the platform.

The partnership will start in 15 locations in Australia before its full launch across Australia and New Zealand. It follows a trial phase across five stores in Melbourne.

The two companies first partnered in 2024 to introduce same-day parcel delivery for customers.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Uber to offer customers another convenient way to shop a wide range of products from Bunnings, delivered directly to their home or worksite via the Uber Eats app,” Bunnings COO, Ryan Baker, said.

“While many customers enjoy visiting our stores to browse and get advice in person, we know there are times when convenience and speed are the priority. This partnership complements our existing delivery options and helps us better understand how customers want to shop with Bunnings.”

Uber Eats Apac’s regional general manager of retail, Lucas Groeneveld, said the company is “thrilled” to continue its partnership with Bunnings.

“From last-minute DIY fixes and garden projects, to preparing for a BBQ or keeping a work site moving, this partnership makes it easier than ever for customers to get what they need, delivered on demand, whatever the occasion,” he added.