Michael Hill renames ‘Formula-1 inspired’ jewellery before Australian Grand Prix

Jewellery retailer Michael Hill International has released a collection of limited-edition pendants in-time for the Formula One season’s curtain raiser in Melbourne.

Announced “just in time” for the Melbourne Grand Prix, Michael Hill originally labelled the collection as “Formula 1-inspired pendants”.

The charms, made from a combination of precious metals, include four separate race car pendants, including yellow gold and sterling silver.

Formula 1 is one of the protected terms under The Formula One Group’s (TFOG) trademark of the branding. TFOG ownership is led by Liberty Media, it comprises eight individual companies.

The New Zealand-founded Michael Hill now advertises the products as ‘Racing Car pendants’.

In its guidelines, TFOG says: “As a rule our trade marks cannot be used by third parties without a specific written licence from us.

“However, certain trade marks can be used editorially and by fans without requiring a license or permission from us, where these guidelines are adhered to.”

The aforementioned guidelines prohibit using trademarked names, logos, or intellectual property for unapproved commercial gain; such as advertising or promotion.