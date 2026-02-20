BusinessRegulatory

Michael Hill renames ‘Formula-1 inspired’ jewellery before Australian Grand Prix

Michael Hill race car pendant
The pendants (left) have since been renamed (Source: Michael Hill)
By Harry Booth

Jewellery retailer Michael Hill International has released a collection of limited-edition pendants in-time for the Formula One season’s curtain raiser in Melbourne.

Announced “just in time” for the Melbourne Grand Prix, Michael Hill originally labelled the collection as “Formula 1-inspired pendants”.

The charms, made from a combination of precious metals, include four separate race car pendants, including yellow gold and sterling silver. 

Formula 1 is one of the protected terms under The Formula One Group’s (TFOG) trademark of the branding. TFOG ownership is led by Liberty Media, it comprises eight individual companies.

The New Zealand-founded Michael Hill now advertises the products as ‘Racing Car pendants’.

In its guidelines, TFOG says: “As a rule our trade marks cannot be used by third parties without a specific written licence from us. 

“However, certain trade marks can be used editorially and by fans without requiring a license or permission from us, where these guidelines are adhered to.”

The aforementioned guidelines prohibit using trademarked names, logos, or intellectual property for unapproved commercial gain; such as advertising or promotion.

Recommended By IR

Justice-And-Law
Regulatory

Bradford Exchange in court charged with cheating customers

Irene Dong
jewelleries
Openings & closings

Lovisa’s 43 net new store openings pull net profit up

Celene Ignacio
michael hill exterior
Luxury

Michael Hill’s profit up, but struggling New Zealand business to be reviewed

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Shobitam’s founders blend tradition with innovation

Tong Van
Workforce IR Pro

Australian retail’s robotic near future

Brian Walker
Woman watching TV with remote
Online marketplaces

‘Building momentum’: Kogan founder hails revamped company as back on track

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.