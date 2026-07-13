Wahu swims back to Australian ownership

Wahu Corporation has acquired the global rights to the Wahu brand, paving the way for renewed investment and international expansion.

The move returned full control of the brand to Australia after it was purchased by global toy company Goliath Games in 2018.

Wahu, originally developed by Australian toy company Crown & Andrews, is known for its portfolio of outdoor recreation, water play, and active lifestyle products.

Under the renewed ownership, Wahu Corp said it will invest in strengthening its supply chain while accelerating growth in international markets.

“This is our brand, our team, our moment,” said Andrew Lee, MD of Wahu Corp.

“For more than 25 years, Wahu has been helping families enjoy active outdoor play. Acquiring the global rights allows us to bring renewed focus, dedicated leadership, and long-term investment to the brand as we strengthen our supply chain and accelerate growth in international markets.”

Following the handover, the company has restructured its distribution network in Australia and New Zealand.

Hunter Leisure has been appointed the exclusive distributor for major retail channels, while All Brands Toys will continue to serve independent retail.

The company’s ANZ partnerships will continue to be managed internally by David Innes.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jochanan Golad of the Goliath Group said the business is confident in Wahu Corp’s leadership.

“Andrew and the Wahu Corp team are exactly who we want leading this brand globally,” said Golad.

“We couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”