Temu opens Local Seller Program to all Australian businesses

E-commerce platform Temu has launched its Local Seller Program in Australia, providing local businesses with a low-cost channel to connect with shoppers.

The program now allows all Australian-registered businesses with locally stocked inventory to participate, a feature previously available only by invitation.

Local merchants will have access to a high-traffic digital marketplace and tools to manage orders, shipping and fulfilment.

Sellers can use integrated tools like ShipStation, a cloud-based shipping service, to improve logistics and efficiently meet customer demands.

Sellers from countries including the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea and more have already joined the program, with over 50 per cent of new sellers making their first sale on Temu within 20 days.

Temu, a Chinese e-commerce company, is one of the fastest-growing websites in Australia, with Apple’s app store data indicating that the Temu app was the most downloaded in 2024.