American pretzel franchise Auntie Anne’s set to open across Australia

American franchise pretzel brand, Auntie Anne’s, is launching its first store at Sydney’s Westfield Parramatta on July 26.

The brand has been brought to Australia by business partners Yu-Jin Lee and Johann Wong, with the intention of sharing Auntie Anne’s pretzels with a brand new audience.

Lee and Wong have plans to open 60 stores across Australia over the next few years.

“We aim to launch the first five stores in the next 12 months with our goal being to make Auntie Anne’s a beloved brand nationally,” said Yu-Jin Lee.

“Australia represents a key milestone in our international growth strategy, and Yu-Jin and Johann with their passion, vision, and commitment to quality are exactly what we look for in franchise leaders,” said Steven Yang, senior VP of Apac at GoTo Foods International.

The pretzels are mixed, hand-rolled and baked on site, with the brand offering espresso-quality coffee and Auntie Anne’s special lemonade.

“Our pretzels are baked continuously throughout the day, so no matter when you stop by, you’re getting them hot, fresh, and at their absolute best,” said Lee.

“We’ve also taken a lot of pride in getting the coffee just right.

“We want it to be the kind of place you stop for great food and an excellent espresso from our state-of-the-art Swiss coffee machines.”

The full range of Auntie Anne’s offerings will be available in Australia, including the brand’s signature flavours including the original, cinnamon sugar, sweet almond, and pepperoni cheese, along with its sweet and savoury nugget bites.