Munro Footwear acquires ‘rare brand’ ROC Boots

Australia’s largest privately owned footwear company, Munro Footwear Group (MFG), has completed the acquisition of the family-owned retailer, ROC Boots.

Founded in 1990 by Ian and David Cull, ROC Boots began targeting Australian youth culture while holding onto its family heritage in the footwear industry, which traces back to 1883. It joins MFG’s portfolio that includes Diana Ferrari, Colorado, and Bobux.

The deal with MFG, the Cull family said, was a perfect match for ROC, joining a fellow family-run business.

“ROC has been a huge part of our family’s life for more than 35 years,” Ian Cull said. “As we looked to the future, it was important to find a home that shares our values, understands what ROC means to so many people, and has the experience to guide the brand into its next chapter.”

Cull added that the ROC shares the same “passion for long-term brand building” as MFG, expressing excitement about future international opportunities.

Bill Munro, the director of MFG, celebrated ROC’s credentials.

“ROC is one of those rare brands that has genuinely earned its place in Australian culture,” he said. “We’re not here to change what makes it great – we’re here to give it the platform to grow.”