Bunnings, Tiacs drop limited edition hoodie to support tradies’ mental health

Bunnings Warehouse and mental healthcare provider Tiacs will be releasing limited edition hoodies to help fund free, professional counselling to blue collar and trade workers.

The hoodies, designed by TradeMutt, will be available at Trade Desks across the country from July 25.

This is the second time TradeMutt, Bunnings and Tiacs have partnered, with the brands raising $693,869 for Tiacs last year.

The initiative hopes to provide tradies, truckies, farmers, blue-collar workers and their loved ones access to free counselling with no waitlists.

To celebrate the launch, local Trade BBQs will be held at select Bunnings stores on July 25, where the hoodies will be sold, with 100 per cent of the profits going into supporting tradies’ mental health.