SectorsHardware

Bunnings, Tiacs drop limited edition hoodie to support tradies’ mental health

Image of TradeMutt founders.
To celebrate the launch, local Trade BBQs will be held at select Bunnings stores on July 25, (Source: LinkedIn)
By Darshana Gupta

Bunnings Warehouse and mental healthcare provider Tiacs will be releasing limited edition hoodies to help fund free, professional counselling to blue collar and trade workers. 

The hoodies, designed by TradeMutt, will be available at Trade Desks across the country from July 25. 

This is the second time TradeMutt, Bunnings and Tiacs have partnered, with the brands raising $693,869 for Tiacs last year.

The initiative hopes to provide tradies, truckies, farmers, blue-collar workers and their loved ones access to free counselling with no waitlists. 

To celebrate the launch, local Trade BBQs will be held at select Bunnings stores on July 25, where the hoodies will be sold, with 100 per cent of the profits going into supporting tradies’ mental health. 

Recommended By IR

Health & beauty IR Pro

Keeping up appearances in Thailand’s booming beauty market

Michael Baker
Strategy IR Pro

Can BCBG truly make a comeback in the era of Y2K fashion?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sports & adventure

Asics eyes record profit after strong first half

Sean Cao
Financial

Affordable fashion sales surge online, despite consumer spending slowdown

Sean Cao
Strategy

Leica opens its largest store globally in Melbourne CBD

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Oodie fined $100,000 for failing to put warning labels on kids products

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.