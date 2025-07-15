BusinessStrategy

Can Saks Global recoup its losses to become a profitable department store giant?

An exterior shot of a Neiman Marcus storefront on the Las Vegas strip.
“Department stores and luxury department stores must be locally relevant to be successful.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
This time last year, the retail industry was buzzing about the establishment of Saks Global, a combined retail and real estate asset that brought together some of the country’s best-known luxury department stores, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman.  At a time of increased competition from luxury e-commerce companies, such as Mytheresa,  retail experts theorised that Saks Global’s combined real estate share and total portfolio of brand partner

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Health & beauty IR Pro

Keeping up appearances in Thailand’s booming beauty market

Michael Baker
Strategy IR Pro

Can BCBG truly make a comeback in the era of Y2K fashion?

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Sports & adventure

Asics eyes record profit after strong first half

Sean Cao
Financial

Affordable fashion sales surge online, despite consumer spending slowdown

Sean Cao
Strategy

Leica opens its largest store globally in Melbourne CBD

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Oodie fined $100,000 for failing to put warning labels on kids products

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay